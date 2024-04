Kartye scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Kartye finished the campaign with goals in back-to-back games, giving him 11 tallies on the year. The physical 22-year-old added nine assists, 109 shots on net, 228 its and 37 PIM over 77 appearances. Kartye is likely to peak as a bottom-six forward, though he has moved up the lineup on occasion to help the Kraken cover for injuries.