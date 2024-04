Kartye scored a goal on three shots, added seven hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Kartye tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period on a feed from Yanni Gourde. While he hasn't been a prolific scorer, Kartye's energy in a bottom-six role has kept in the lineup most of the time. The 22-year-old rookie has 10 goals, 19 points, 108 shots on net, 226 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 76 appearances.