Kartye played in just five of the Kraken's nine games in February.

Kartye is on an eight-game point drought after being held scoreless versus the Penguins in a 2-0 win Thursday. He's a solid bottom-six forward, but scoring problems have led to Kartye or Kailer Yamamoto slipping out of the lineup when the team is fully healthy. With Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) day-to-day, there may be more consistent time for Kartye going forward, but he's not a fantasy option if he can't get on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old has 15 points, 82 shots on net, 137 hits and a minus-3 rating through 54 appearances.