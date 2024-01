Kartye notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kartye helped out on a Brandon Tanev tally in the second period. With four points over 10 outings in January, Kartye has offered solid offense from the fourth line. The 22-year-old is up to 15 points, 77 shots on net, 83 hits, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 46 outings. He may be at risk of a healthy scratch with Matty Beniers (upper body) nearing a return.