Kartye notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Kartye helped out on a Brandon Tanev tally in the third period. While Kartye has just three points over his last 18 games, he's added plenty of physicality with 70 hits in that span. The 22-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 209 hits, 99 shots on net, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 72 outings as a rookie this season.