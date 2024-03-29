Kartye scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kartye put the Kraken ahead 3-2 with 6:57 left in the third period, and the lead held. The 22-year-old had gone seven contests without a point prior to his goal. Kartye remains a regular part of the Kraken's bottom six, but he hasn't found much consistency on offense. For the season, he has nine goals, eight assists, 96 shots on net, 183 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-5 rating. His goal Thursday was his first career game-winner.