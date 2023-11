Kartye scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 road loss against the Blackhawks.

Kartye finished with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 14:11 of ice time. The 22-year-old winger has scored goals in back-to-back games after going 14 contests without lighting the lamp. It's the first time in his NHL career that he has buried a goal in consecutive games. He'll look to make it three contests in a row with a marker as the road trip continues Thursday against the Maple Leafs.