Kartye posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kartye banked a drop pass off the boards to set up Jaden Schwartz's top-corner laser late in the first period. With two helpers over four games in November, Kartye has matched his point total from October. He's at two goals, four points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits, seven PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 appearances. The 22-year-old received the first chance to fill in for Jordan Eberle (leg) on the second line with Schwartz and Alexander Wennberg.