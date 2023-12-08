Kartye scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Kartye tallied at 7:12 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Devils took the lead back less than two minutes later. With four points over his last six games -- all losses for the Kraken -- Kartye has been one of the team's few steady forwards lately. They've scored a total of 10 goals in that span. Kartye is up to five tallies, four assists, 53 shots on net, 53 hits and 25 PIM across 26 outings as a burgeoning power forward.