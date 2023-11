Kartye scored a goal on three shots, levied three hits, blocked two shots and added 12 PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kartye got the Kraken on the board in the second period and then earned an interference penalty and a misconduct late in the third. The goal was his first since Oct. 24. The 22-year-old forward has six points, 40 shots on net, 38 hits and 23 PIM through 21 appearances this season. Kartye continues to mainly play in a fourth-line role.