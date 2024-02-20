Borgen notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Borgen has three points over his last four games, but this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 9. The 27-year-old defenseman doesn't often pile up the points, but that hasn't stopped him from maintaining a second-pairing role all season. He's matched his career high with 20 points through 55 outings this season after needing all 82 games to hit that mark in 2022-23. Borgen has added 56 shots on net, 51 PIM, 71 blocked shots, 134 hits and a plus-2 rating in 2023-24.