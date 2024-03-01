Borgen notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits an two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Borgen has four helpers and 13 hits over his last five games. The defenseman helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally in the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. Borgen has enjoyed a career year so far with 22 points, 62 shots on net, 56 PIM, 150 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 59 appearances as a defensive stalwart on the second pairing.