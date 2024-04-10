Borgen scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.
Borgen had the final goal in the game, snapping a six-game point drought. The 27-year-old defenseman has put together a career year with three goals, 25 points, 91 shots on net, 186 hits, 108 blocked shots, 65 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 77 appearances. Borgen continues to serve as a physical presence on the second pairing.
