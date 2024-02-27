Borgen recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Borgen has amassed a goal and three assists over his last seven outings to provide some solid offense from the blue line. It's an uptick compared to his usual play -- he's at a career-high 21 points through 58 appearances. The 27-year-old has added 59 shots on net, 56 PIM, 145 hits, 75 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing alongside Jamie Oleksiak on the second pairing for virtually the whole campaign.