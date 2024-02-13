Borgen scored a goal, logged three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Borgen broke up Nico Daws' shutout bid exactly halfway through the third period. The tally snapped a four-game slump for Borgen, who last scored in the Winter Classic versus the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old defenseman has two goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 51 PIM, 122 hits and 67 blocked shots over 52 outings. While he's on pace for a career year, his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats that reward his physical playing style.