Gourde notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Gourde helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the third period. The helper was Gourde's third point over five games in March, already surpassing his point total from all of February. The 32-year-old forward is up to 25 points, 127 shots on net, 116 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 62 appearances. He continues to play a key defensive role on the Kraken's third line.