Gourde notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Gourde snapped a six-game slump when he set up Tye Kartye's game-winning tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Gourde has endured a rough season with just 27 points over 70 outings. He's added 137 shots on net, 138 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-12 rating while seeing key defensive minutes for the Kraken. Gourde is at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since he became a full-time NHLer in 2017-18.