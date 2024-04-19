Gourde scored two goals, one shorthanded and the other the eventual game-winner, in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Wild.

Both tallies came in the third period, and Gourde's empty-netter with just under two minutes to play ended up being a needed insurance marker. The 32-year-old saw his production take a step backward in 2023-24, managing only 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games, but he set career highs with 156 shots on net and 156 hits and should fill a middle-six role with the Kraken again next season.