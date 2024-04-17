Gourde scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Gourde snapped a 19-game goal drought by tipping in a Ryker Evans shot in the second period. Gourde also fed Tye Kartye for a game-tying tally late in the frame. This was Gourde's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13. He's had a down year with nine goals, 31 points, 154 shots on net, 156 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 79 appearances. The 32-year-old is under contract for one more season, so he's likely to be the Kraken's third-line center again in 2024-25.