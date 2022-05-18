Gourde had 21 goals, 27 assists, 127 shots on net and 77 hits in 74 games this season.

Gourde was pretty much everything he was expected to be after being one of the bigger names selected by the Kraken in their expansion draft. The versatile 30-year-old played mostly as a center, moving between the first and third lines as head coach Dave Hakstol often opted to mix things up. Gourde's 48 points including seven on the power play and four while shorthanded. His strong all-situations play will likely act as a safety net for Matty Beniers in 2022-23 -- expect Gourde to draw the tougher assignments to allow Beniers free reign on offense as he adapts to the grind of a full NHL campaign.