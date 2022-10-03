site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Out with illness
Gourde didn't skate Monday because of an illness, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.
Gourde should be considered day-to-day for now. Seattle visits Edmonton on Friday to conclude their exhibition schedule.
