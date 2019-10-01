Lee Stempniak: Announces retirment

Stempniak announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Stempniak defied the odds as a fifth-round pick, enjoying a highly successful career that spanned 14 seasons and 10 different teams. The 36-year-old winger will hang up his skates having racked up 203 goals and 469 points in 911 NHL appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories