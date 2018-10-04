Lee Stempniak: Keeping options open

Though Stempniak, who was with the Bruins in training camp on a professional tryout agreement, is not on the team's roster, his his preference is to play for Boston down the road if the opportunity to do so arises, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

In the meantime, Stempniak is free to mull other opportunities, but for now he's an option for the Bruins if the team wants to add some veteran depth up front. The 35-year-old logged just three goals and nine points in 37 games for Carolina last season, but when healthy Stempniak can provide experience and occasional bursts of secondary scoring while working as a bottom-six forward.