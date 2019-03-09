Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Called up as emergency option

Stempniak was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Saturday.

This name should ring a bell since Stempniak has 13 years of NHL experience under his belt between 10 clubs. With Jake DeBrusk tending to a foot injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Senators, there's a chance the 36-year-old journeymen will be called upon for his first NHL game since April 7, 2018. He has 469 points (203 goals, 266 assists) through 909 career contests.