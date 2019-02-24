Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Signs with Bruins
The Bruins signed Stempniak to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Stempniak was sent to waivers for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Providence. This move will allow the Bruins to recall Stempniak at any point, including the playoffs. However, he likely won't rise to the lineup unless there's an injury.
More News
-
Lee Stempniak: Keeping options open•
-
Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Three points in preseason win•
-
Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Inks PTO•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Reduced role in 2017-18•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Sees ice time dwindle Thursday versus Coyotes•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Extends scoring drought Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...