Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Signs with Bruins

The Bruins signed Stempniak to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stempniak was sent to waivers for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Providence. This move will allow the Bruins to recall Stempniak at any point, including the playoffs. However, he likely won't rise to the lineup unless there's an injury.

