Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Sent back down
Stempniak was returned to AHL Providence on Monday, Conor Ryan of the Daily Free Press reports.
Stempniak didn't give the team much in his first two NHL appearances of the 2018-19 campaign, posting no shots or points and a minus-1 rating while skating 7:46 and 7:52 in a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back. The 36-year-old veteran is no longer cut out for the top level at this stage of his career.
