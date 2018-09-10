Bruins' Lee Stempniak: Inks PTO

Stempniak will join the Bruins for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

Stempniak missed the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign due to various injuries, as he appeared in just 37 contests. If the winger can prove he still has something in the tank and is fully fit, he may be able to secure a permanent contract -- although a wealth of talented youngsters stand in the way.

