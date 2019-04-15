Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Wins AHL rookie scoring race
Barre-Boulet (68 points in 74 games) led all AHL rookies in scoring for the 2018-19 campaign.
Signed by the Lightning as an undrafted free agent in March 2018 after leading the QMJHL in scoring and being named league MVP, Barre-Boulet made a seamless transition to professional hockey. His 34 goals tied for the league lead, as did his 17 power-play markers. Things aren't going well for the Lightning in their playoff series against Columbus, but they have another future top-six forward on the way in Barre-Boulet. The rich get richer.
