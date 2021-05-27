Killorn scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Killorn's late tally sealed the first-round series for the Lightning. The 31-year-old forward as a big part of their success, racking up four goals and four helpers in the six-game series, including a four-point effort in Game 4. Killorn should continue to work in a top-six role as well as playing on the top power-play unit.