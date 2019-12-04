Lightning's Alex Killorn: Not in lineup Tuesday

Killorn (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Nashville, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Killorn missed Saturday's game against Carolina tending to the lower-body issue, and will miss his second straight contest. In his stead, the Lightning will elect to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, meaning Jan Rutta will draw into the lineup on the back end.