Lightning's Alex Killorn: Officially game-time call

Killorn (undisclosed) is officially considered a game-time decision against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Indications from the game-day skate have Killorn slotting into a bottom-six role, but coach Jon Cooper labeled the center a game-time call heading into Tuesday's tilt. If the Nova Scotia native doesn't suit up, Ryan Callahan figures to take his spot in the lineup.

