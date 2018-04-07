Lightning's Alex Killorn: Records three helpers in win

Killorn collected three assists and registered a plus-5 rating during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.

The winger's three helpers upped his career-high point total to 47, and Tampa Bay takes the ice again Saturday to give Killorn another chance to add on. Despite primarily skating in a bottom-six role at even strength, he's been a mainstay on the No. 1 power-play unit for most of the year, so the Nova Scotian projects to be a potential sleeper candidate in deeper postseason settings.