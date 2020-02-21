Lightning's Alex Killorn: Riding four-game point streak

Killorn registered an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Killorn has two goals and two helpers during his four-game ponit streak. The 30-year-old is up to 45 points this season, just two shy of the career-high 47 he had in 2017-18. He's added 112 shots, a plus-20 rating and 12 power-play points in 59 contests this year -- Killorn is on track for career-best numbers in multiple categories.