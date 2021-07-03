Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 35 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy had not allowed multiple goals in any of the last three games prior to Friday, but the Lightning offense supported him with six tallies. The Russian netminder's continued strong play has his team one win away from back-to-back Stanley Cups, and it's a virtual guarantee he'll look to backstop them to the championship in Monday's Game 4.