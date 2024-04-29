Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 5 road tilt with the Panthers, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's Game 4 win to avoid being swept. He's registered an .899 save percentage through four games this series. Dating back to the regular season, he's dropped six of his last eight games while posting an .891 save percentage. Vasilevskiy hasn't won two straight games since March 27 and 30.