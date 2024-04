Vasilevskiy will protect the home net Saturday versus Florida in Game 4, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has gone 0-3 this postseason, surrendering nine goals on 94 shots (.904 save percentage). The Lightning need a victory Saturday to avoid a four-game sweep, and the team should get a boost from having Mikhail Sergachev (leg) back in the lineup.