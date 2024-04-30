Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Vasilevskiy couldn't hold back the relentless Panthers offense, taking his fourth loss in five playoff games. The 29-year-old gave up 16 goals on 156 shots, an .897 save percentage, during the postseason. Vasilevskiy remains entrenched as the Lightning's No. 1 goalie heading in 2024-25, though he'll be looking to rebound from the statistically worst season of his career -- he had a 30-20-2 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 52 regular-season outings.