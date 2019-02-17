Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bricks up twine tent again

Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning in a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Vasilevskiy has consecutive shutouts and five in his last 14 starts, dating back to Jan. 8. This guy is absolutely dialled in and sits on top of the fantasy elite at the ripe old age of 24. Cripes, Vasilevskiy has already recorded 18 shutouts, one more than Ben Bishop had for Tampa.