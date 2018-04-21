Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chance to close out series Saturday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal in Game 5 versus host New Jersey on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The cerebral backstop potentially can help his team to a series-clinching win with one more strong outing. Vasilevskiy, who is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, carries a robust .937 save percentage in the conference quarterfinals. As noted in this latest report, Tampa Bay's penalty kill has stepped up in a major way during the playoffs, as it has a stave-off rate of 83.3 percent, which certainly plays into Vasilevskiy's early-round success.