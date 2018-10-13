Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Countered by Bobrovsky on Saturday
Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday, as he prepares for a marquee home matchup against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy finished third in the 2018 Vezina Trophy voting whereas Bobrovsky had the eighth-most votes, but Bob had taken home the hardware in the prior year. This will be the third start of the season for Vasi, who has an immaculate 1.46 GAA and .957 percentage in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign.
