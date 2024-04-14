Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy and Charlie Lindgren put on a bit of a show, especially in the second when they traded some massive saves. Despite missing time this season following surgery, Vasilevskiy has delivered a seventh-straight 30-win season. And he has clawed his save percentage to the .900 mark and lowered his GAA to 2.87. And since Mar. 9, he is 9-3-1 in 13 starts. A hot Vasilevskiy headed into the postseason is a danger to any team he faces.