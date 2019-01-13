Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine Sunday against the Islanders, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
After coughing up five goals in San Jose, Vasilevskiy has been lights-out over his last two starts. He's 2-0-0 while stopping 57-of-58 shots, including a 31-save shutout of the Blue Jackets. After his top-3 Vezina finish last season, the 6-foot-3 Russian has continued to improve. He owns a stellar .925 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds fort until comeback•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Jackets•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends six-game winning streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine in San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...