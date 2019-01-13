Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine Sunday against the Islanders, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

After coughing up five goals in San Jose, Vasilevskiy has been lights-out over his last two starts. He's 2-0-0 while stopping 57-of-58 shots, including a 31-save shutout of the Blue Jackets. After his top-3 Vezina finish last season, the 6-foot-3 Russian has continued to improve. He owns a stellar .925 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.

More News
Our Latest Stories