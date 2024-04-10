Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets scored two goals on 14 shots to start the game but Vasilevskiy kicked aside the next 18 sent his way to backstop the win for the Lightning. Over the past 12 games, Vasilevskiy has nine wins, two losses and an overtime loss. Vasilevskiy and the Lightning are on fire as they head down the stretch towards the playoffs and the 29-year-old netminder will be carrying the load between the pipes for them.