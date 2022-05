Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Vasilevskiy has now won four consecutive starts while allowing just one goal in each of his last three contests. The 27-year-old netminder now has a .915 save percentage in the playoffs. Vasilevskiy will be back in net Sunday as the Lightning carry a 2-0 series lead back to Tampa.