Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Expected to play in Worlds

Vasilevskiy dealt with a minor lower-body injury during Tampa's abbreviated postseason, but he's tentatively expected to play in the World Championship, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Despite the Bolts tying an NHL record with 62 regular-season wins, Vasilevskiy and Co. were swept by the Blue Jackets in the conference quarterfinals. The Russian posted an awful 3.82 GAA and .856 save percentage versus Columbus, but he's still very much in the running for the Vezina Trophy since that is based on regular-season success. Vasi went 39-10-4 (six shutouts) to complement a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage over 53 regular-season contests. He'll easily be one of the first goaltenders off draft boards ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.