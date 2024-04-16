Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Vasilevskiy's now dropped back-to-back starts, stopping 30 of 34 shots in both outings. after going 9-2-1 with a .922 save percentage in his previous 12 appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 30-20-2 on the season with a .900 save percentage and 2.90 GAA. The Lightning are back in action at home Wednesday in their regular-season finale against Toronto.