Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the road goal Friday against the Blue Jackets, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at practice Friday. He gave up three goals on 39 shots Tuesday in the Lightning's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Vasilevskiy has won 31 or more games in each of the last five seasons, including 39 last season which tied for the league lead. He'll try to secure his first victory of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus squad that suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Hurricanes in its season opener Wednesday.