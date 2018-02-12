Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Monday

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has earned victories in six of his previous seven contests, while recording a 2.40 GAA and .938 save percentage. The netminder leads the league in wins (33) and shutouts this season (seven) and sits at third in save percentage (.929), which should put him firmly atop the list of Vezina Trophy candidates. Backed up by the NHL's most dangerous offense (3.56 goals per game), it's hard to pick against the Russian -- even when he faces off with a elite-level team like Toronto.