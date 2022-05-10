Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod in Toronto on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy coughed up three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's Game 4 victory. He's now sporting an .888 save percentage and a 3.54 GAA through four postseason appearances. The 27-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each game against the Maple Leafs this series.
