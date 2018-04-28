Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding home net to open new series

Vasilevskiy will face the Bruins at home for Game 1 of the conference semifinals Saturday afternoon, NHL.com reports.

In related news, the sky is blue. Vasilevskiy is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender for the Bolts after he set a single-season franchise record with 44 wins and eight shutouts during the regular season and was also steadfast in the postseason's first round versus the Devils, as he won four of five games and posted a sterling .941 save percentage along the way. His next opponent is a Boston club that needed seven games to sneak past Toronto in the conference quarterfinals, albeit one that currently ranks second in scoring among active playoff teams at four goals per game. Vasilevskiy went 1-3-0 with a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage against the B's in four regular-season starts.